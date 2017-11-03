2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07866

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alicia Trerecita Duran

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alicia Trerecita Duran, a resident of the City of Los Ranchos, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Alicia Trerecita Duran to T. Alyce Duran, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of DEC 14 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alicia Trerecita Duran

Alicia Trerecita Duran

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017