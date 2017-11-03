2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 07872

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dakota Powers

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dakota Powers, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Dakota SilverEagle Powers to Susan Nichole Powers, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8th day of December 2017, at the hour of 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dakota Powers

Dakota Powers

Petitioner, pro se

