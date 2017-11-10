No. D-202-CV-2017-07884
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017-07884
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TRESA JO MCNEAL aka TERESA JO LAUGHLIN aka TERESA LAUGHLIN BAKER
aka TERESA LAUGHLIN MCCASLIN
FOR A NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tresa Jo McNeal aka Teresa Jo Laughlin aka Teresa Laughlin Baker aka Teresa Laughlin McCaslin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Tresa Jo McNeal
aka Teresa Jo Laughlin
aka Teresa Laughlin Baker
aka Teresa Laughlin McCaslin
Proposed Name
Teresa Laughlin McCaslin
This Peitition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 12th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Teresa L. McCaslin,
Teresa L. McCaslin Petitioner
13505 McCall Court NE
Albuquerque NM 87123
(505) 306-5718
FINLAYSON LAW FIRM, PC
By /s/ David A. Finlayson
David A. Finlayson
Attorney for Petitioner
7301 Jefferson Street NE, Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 373-3500
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
