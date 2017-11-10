SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-07884

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

TRESA JO MCNEAL aka TERESA JO LAUGHLIN aka TERESA LAUGHLIN BAKER

aka TERESA LAUGHLIN MCCASLIN

FOR A NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tresa Jo McNeal aka Teresa Jo Laughlin aka Teresa Laughlin Baker aka Teresa Laughlin McCaslin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Tresa Jo McNeal

aka Teresa Jo Laughlin

aka Teresa Laughlin Baker

aka Teresa Laughlin McCaslin

Proposed Name

Teresa Laughlin McCaslin

This Peitition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 12th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Teresa L. McCaslin,

Teresa L. McCaslin Petitioner

13505 McCall Court NE

Albuquerque NM 87123

(505) 306-5718

FINLAYSON LAW FIRM, PC

By /s/ David A. Finlayson

David A. Finlayson

Attorney for Petitioner

7301 Jefferson Street NE, Suite F

Albuquerque, NM 87109

(505) 373-3500

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017