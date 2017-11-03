SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2017 07903

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

TOMMY RAY ORTIZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TOMMY RAY ORTIZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name TOMMY RAY ORTIZ

Proposed Name TOMMY RAY ROMERO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ TOMMY RAY ORTIZ

TOMMY RAY ORTIZ

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017