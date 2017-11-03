No. D-202-CV 2017 07903
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TOMMY RAY ORTIZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TOMMY RAY ORTIZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name TOMMY RAY ORTIZ
Proposed Name TOMMY RAY ROMERO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of November 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ TOMMY RAY ORTIZ
TOMMY RAY ORTIZ
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017
