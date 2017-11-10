2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 08116

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Amy Elisabeth Stowe

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amy Elisabeth Stowe, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Amy Elisabeth Stowe to Elisabeth Sultemeier Stowe, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13 day of December 2017, at the hour of 8:50 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elisabeth Stowe

Elisabeth Stowe

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017