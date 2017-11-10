NO. D-202-CV 2017 08116
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 08116
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Amy Elisabeth Stowe
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amy Elisabeth Stowe, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Amy Elisabeth Stowe to Elisabeth Sultemeier Stowe, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13 day of December 2017, at the hour of 8:50 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elisabeth Stowe
Elisabeth Stowe
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017
