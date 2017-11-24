SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-08128

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF

SUSAN ELIZABETH DEITCHMAN,

Petitioner.

FIRST AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), SUSAN ELIZABETH DEITCHMAN, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Carl J. Butkus District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico on Januarv 9, 2018 @ 11:30 A.M., during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for SUSAN ELIZABETH DEITCHMAN from SUSAN ELIZABETH DEITCHMAN to SUSAN ELIZABETH MARSHALL.

/s/ Cindy Molina

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to Self-Represented Litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof, at the scheduled Hearing.

Respectfully submitted,

Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.

By: /s/ Matthew Urrea

Matthew Urrea, Esq.

2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G

Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 903-7000

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017