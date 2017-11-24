No. D-202-CV-2017 08288
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017 08288
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Avelina Asencion Serna
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Avelina Asencion Serna, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Avelina Asencion Serna Proposed Name
Sennie S Serna
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Avelina Asencion Serna
Avelina Asencion Serna
HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017
