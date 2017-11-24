SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017 08325

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Honey Romero aka Honey Olguin

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Honey Romero aka Honey Olguin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Honey Romero aka Honey Olguin

Proposed Name

Honey Showery

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Honey Romero

Honey Romero aka Honey Olguin

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017