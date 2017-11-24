No. D-202-CV-2017 08362
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017 08362
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jesus Manuel Ontiveros
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesus Manuel Ontiveros, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jesus Manuel Ontiveros Proposed Name Jessie Jesus Manuel Ontiveros
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of DEC 21 2017, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jesus Manuel Ontiveros
Jesus Manuel Ontiveros
HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017
