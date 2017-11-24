SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017 08362

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jesus Manuel Ontiveros

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesus Manuel Ontiveros, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Jesus Manuel Ontiveros Proposed Name Jessie Jesus Manuel Ontiveros

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of DEC 21 2017, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jesus Manuel Ontiveros

Jesus Manuel Ontiveros

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017