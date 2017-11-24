No. D-202-CV-2017 08390
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017 08390
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nicholas ryan Groves
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicholas ryan Groves, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nicholas ryan Groves Proposed Name
Ethan Eugene Groves
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 21 day of December 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nicholas Groves
Nicholas Groves
HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017
