SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017 08390

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nicholas ryan Groves

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nicholas ryan Groves, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Nicholas ryan Groves Proposed Name

Ethan Eugene Groves

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 21 day of December 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nicholas Groves

Nicholas Groves

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 2017