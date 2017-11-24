NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 15 at 5:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the restaurant equipment assets and other non-fixture equipment in order to satisfy debts and charges for leasehold obligations and operating charges incurred against Multi-Concept Hospitality, LLC as Tenant under lease dated November 10, 2010 for the premises commonly known as 301 Central Avenue, NW. For additional details of assets and requirements to bid for these assets, please contact property manager, Compass Realty, Inc. Minimum Bid shall be set at $5,000 and requires purchaser to remove equipment and cleanse area of equipment removal. Terms: Cash or immediate funds within 2-hours of sale. Compass Realty, Inc., 600 Central Avenue, S.E. Suite “M”, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102 Tele: 505-243-4345

HCS Pub. November 24, December 1, 8, 2017