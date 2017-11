Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 11-27-17 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 136 Edmund Chee 1700 Market ST NW #2409 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household items, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 168A Carlos Quiroz 9600 Central AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 177 Helen Piaso Exit 131 I-40 West Indian RD Canoncito, NM 87026. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 200 Ramon Varela 6204 Dennison RD SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Entertainment centers, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 206 Melinda Montoya 4501 Rincoin RD NW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household items, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 228A Nathan Lueras 205 Mary SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household items, boxes, bins, bag, misc items.

Unit # 319 Irene Otero 9301 Volcano RD NW #41 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household items, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 409 Marcos Nava 2123 Lucia Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 413 Jason Ford 8505 Brian SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit 511 Ramona Cruz 11116 Rio Puerco SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit 548 William Mayes 9415 Jenny Ct SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. November 10, 17, 2017