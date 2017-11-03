U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC)
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on November 15, 2017, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Aguilar, Martin
E433
3829 Montgomery Blvd. NE, #331
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Mattresses, Shop Vac, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Bannon, Lisa
F468
10521 Towner Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Paint and Spackle, Bike, Desk, Dressers, Ottoman, Dining Set, Bedroom Set, Lawn Furniture, Misc. Furniture, Items, and Boxes.
Hubbard, David
G45
9982 Menaul Blvd. NE, #D25
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Shelving, Misc. Landscaping Tools and Items.
Hubbard, David
G49
9982 Menaul Blvd. NE, #D25
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Shelving, Misc. Sports Equipment, Landscaping Tools and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Johnson, Levi
C34
1840 Alif Rd. NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Medical Equipment, Sports Gear and Items, Misc. Boxes and Items.
King, Marianne
C70
P.O. Box 3111
Albuquerque, NM 87190
Wood, Bed/Mattress, Chairs, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Lucero, Alfred
C4
3320 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Apt. 205
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Tires, w/Rims, Tools, Toolbox, Misc. Bags and Items.
Sterling, Julie Ann
B65
4552 Bogart ST.
Memphis, TN 38116
Throw Rugs, Children’s Car Seats and Items, Pillows, Pictures, Clothes, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Watson, Ashley
D357
445 Alcazan St. SE, Apt. 8
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Bookcase, Dresser, Mirror, Bikes, Misc. Boxes, Bags, and Items.
