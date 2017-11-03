Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on November 15, 2017, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Aguilar, Martin

E433

3829 Montgomery Blvd. NE, #331

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Mattresses, Shop Vac, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Bannon, Lisa

F468

10521 Towner Ave. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Paint and Spackle, Bike, Desk, Dressers, Ottoman, Dining Set, Bedroom Set, Lawn Furniture, Misc. Furniture, Items, and Boxes.

Hubbard, David

G45

9982 Menaul Blvd. NE, #D25

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Shelving, Misc. Landscaping Tools and Items.

Hubbard, David

G49

9982 Menaul Blvd. NE, #D25

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Shelving, Misc. Sports Equipment, Landscaping Tools and Items.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Johnson, Levi

C34

1840 Alif Rd. NE

Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Medical Equipment, Sports Gear and Items, Misc. Boxes and Items.

King, Marianne

C70

P.O. Box 3111

Albuquerque, NM 87190

Wood, Bed/Mattress, Chairs, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Lucero, Alfred

C4

3320 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Apt. 205

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Tires, w/Rims, Tools, Toolbox, Misc. Bags and Items.

Sterling, Julie Ann

B65

4552 Bogart ST.

Memphis, TN 38116

Throw Rugs, Children’s Car Seats and Items, Pillows, Pictures, Clothes, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Watson, Ashley

D357

445 Alcazan St. SE, Apt. 8

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Bookcase, Dresser, Mirror, Bikes, Misc. Boxes, Bags, and Items.

HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2017