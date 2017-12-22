Auto Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1956 International S-120 truck VIN S1204X414561. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2805.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017