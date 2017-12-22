Auto Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2010 International Prostar VIN 3HSCUAPRXAN192183. NV license plate 59996 A. Last known registered owner is Ernesto Cervantes of Las Vegas, NV and license plate is registered to Xander Transport Co of Las Vegas, NV. In the amount of $37652.36. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Summit Truck Group 1623 Aspen NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 (505) 243-7883.

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017