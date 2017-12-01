2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO.

D-202-CV 2017 08557

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anna M. Rubio

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna M. Rubio, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Anna M. Rubio to Anna Maria Gómez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 9th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anna M. Rubio

Anna M. Rubio

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017