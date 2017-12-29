Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on January 21, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.auctions@bid13.com.
Timothy Medina
11304 Hume NE
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 22W appears to contain: Wicker Rocker, furniture, Leather Furniture, Totes, Misc personal items
Rose Destea
6139 Cuesta Pl NW
Abq. NM 87120
Unit 28N appears to contain personal items
Christina Ferrero
19 Calle Susana
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Unit 215 appears to contain personal items
Everette Gomez 11100 Gibson SE
Unit LX 367
Abq., NM 87123
Unit 79W appears to contain personal items
Anthony Kane
1604 Maxine St NE
Abq. NM 87112
Unit 58E appears to contain personal items
Kristina Lopez
557 Tramway NE
Abq. NM 87123
Unit 219 appears to contain personal items
Adrianna Munger
2710 Gretta NE
Abq. NM 87112
Unit 75W appears to contain personal items
Katherine Stewart
PO Box 9825 Abq. NM 87112
Unit 6S appears to contain personal items
Richard Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018
