Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on January 21, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.auctions@bid13.com.

Timothy Medina

11304 Hume NE

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 22W appears to contain: Wicker Rocker, furniture, Leather Furniture, Totes, Misc personal items

Rose Destea

6139 Cuesta Pl NW

Abq. NM 87120

Unit 28N appears to contain personal items

Christina Ferrero

19 Calle Susana

Santa Fe, NM 87507

Unit 215 appears to contain personal items

Everette Gomez 11100 Gibson SE

Unit LX 367

Abq., NM 87123

Unit 79W appears to contain personal items

Anthony Kane

1604 Maxine St NE

Abq. NM 87112

Unit 58E appears to contain personal items

Kristina Lopez

557 Tramway NE

Abq. NM 87123

Unit 219 appears to contain personal items

Adrianna Munger

2710 Gretta NE

Abq. NM 87112

Unit 75W appears to contain personal items

Katherine Stewart

PO Box 9825 Abq. NM 87112

Unit 6S appears to contain personal items

Richard Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018