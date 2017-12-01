NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM on December 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Edgar Galindo, 1223 Stover Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Unit G8, $275.00, Miscellaneous
Caroline Garcia, 221 Saavedra Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit G1, $319.00, Miscellaneous
Miranda Sanchez, 2923 John St SE , Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Unit E16, 200.00, Miscellaneous
Gustavo Sainz, 4397 East Timbercrest Dr, Bloomington, IN 47408
Unit D2, $200.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017
