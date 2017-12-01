SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 07023

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gerald Salazar

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GERALD SALAZAR, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

GERALD SALAZAR

Proposed Name

JOHN GERALD SALAZAR

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 4th day of January 2017, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gerald Salazar

GERALD SALAZAR

HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017