No. CV 2017 07023
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gerald Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GERALD SALAZAR, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GERALD SALAZAR
Proposed Name
JOHN GERALD SALAZAR
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 4th day of January 2017, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gerald Salazar
GERALD SALAZAR
HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017
