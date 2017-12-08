No. CV 2017 08493
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08493
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marie Archuleta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Archuleta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Marie Archuleta
Proposed Name
Connie Archuleta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 28 day of December 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marie Archuleta
Marie Archuleta
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
