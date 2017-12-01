SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08527

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR., Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR.

Proposed Name

HOBART HERCULES BOYER

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy Franchini, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2018, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Hobart Hercules Boyer

HOBART HERCULES BOYER

HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017