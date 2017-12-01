No. CV 2017 08527
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08527
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR.
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR., Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name HOBERT HERCULES BOYER JR.
Proposed Name
HOBART HERCULES BOYER
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy Franchini, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2018, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hobart Hercules Boyer
HOBART HERCULES BOYER
HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017
0 comments