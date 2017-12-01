No. CV 2017 08563
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08563
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angela Kathryn Turner
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angela Kathryn Turner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Angela Kathryn Turner
Proposed Name
Angela Kathryn Weyer
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angela Kathryn Turner
Angela Kathryn Turner
HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017
