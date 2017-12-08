NO. CV 2017 08674
Bernalillo JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Second
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08674
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Valerie Espinoza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ezekiel Ricardo Armijo
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Espinoza, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Ezekiel Ricardo Armijo to Ezekiel Elliott Martinez. This petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Valerie Espinoza
Valerie Espinoza
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
0 comments