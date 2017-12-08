Bernalillo JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Second

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08674

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Valerie Espinoza

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Ezekiel Ricardo Armijo

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Espinoza, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Ezekiel Ricardo Armijo to Ezekiel Elliott Martinez. This petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Valerie Espinoza

Valerie Espinoza

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017