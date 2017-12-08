Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08691

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila, a resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila to Mikel Lee Bailey, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila

Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017