NO. CV 2017 08691
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08691
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila, a resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila to Mikel Lee Bailey, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 10 day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila
Mikel Lee Bailey-Avila
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
