No. CV 2017 08712
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JUAN ABRAN MONCAYO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JUAN ABRAN MONCAYO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
JUAN ABRAN MONCAYO
Proposed Name
JOHNNY ABRAN MONCAYO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juan Abran Moncayo
JUAN ABRAN MONCAYO
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
