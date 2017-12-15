No. CV 2017 08797
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08797
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Agapito Marcello Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Agapito Marcello Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Agapito Marcello Sanchez Proposed Name
Pete Marcello Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 10 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Agapito Marcello Sanchez
Agapito Marcello Sanchez
HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017
0 comments