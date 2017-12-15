SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08797

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Agapito Marcello Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Agapito Marcello Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Agapito Marcello Sanchez Proposed Name

Pete Marcello Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 10 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Agapito Marcello Sanchez

Agapito Marcello Sanchez

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017