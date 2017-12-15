SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08830

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Pandora Hern Romero Taylor

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pandora Hern Romero Taylor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Pandora Hern Romero Taylor Proposed Name

Pandora Elizabeth Hern

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Pandora Taylor

Pandora Taylor

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017