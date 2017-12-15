No. CV 2017 08830
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08830
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pandora Hern Romero Taylor
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pandora Hern Romero Taylor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Pandora Hern Romero Taylor Proposed Name
Pandora Elizabeth Hern
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pandora Taylor
Pandora Taylor
HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017
