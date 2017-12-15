SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08859

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dorathea Michelle Dearing

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dorathea Michelle Dearing, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Dorathea Michelle Dearing to Michelle Ann Dearing, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13th day of February 2018, at the hour of 8:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dorathea M Dearing

Dorathea Michelle Dearing

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017