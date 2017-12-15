NO. CV 2017 08859
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 08859
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dorathea Michelle Dearing
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dorathea Michelle Dearing, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Dorathea Michelle Dearing to Michelle Ann Dearing, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13th day of February 2018, at the hour of 8:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dorathea M Dearing
Dorathea Michelle Dearing
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017
