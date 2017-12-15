No. CV 2017 08866
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 08866
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Consuelo Esquibel
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Consuelo Esquibel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Consuelo Esquibel Proposed Name
Connie Marie Esquibel
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 17th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Connie Chavez
Connie Chavez
HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017
