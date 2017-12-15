SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08866

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Consuelo Esquibel

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Consuelo Esquibel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Consuelo Esquibel Proposed Name

Connie Marie Esquibel

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 17th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Connie Chavez

Connie Chavez

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017