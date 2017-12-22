SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 08996

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Florina Garcia AKA- Flora Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Florina Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Florina Garcia

Proposed Name Flora Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 17 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Flora Garcia

Flora Garcia

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017