No. CV 2017 08996
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Florina Garcia AKA- Flora Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Florina Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Florina Garcia
Proposed Name Flora Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 17 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Flora Garcia
Flora Garcia
HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017
