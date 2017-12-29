No. CV 2017 09036
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 09036
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maudrey Ann Davis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maudrey Ann Davis, Resident of the City of Albuq. New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maudrey Ann Davis
Proposed Name
Margie Ann Davis
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2018, at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maudrey Ann Davis
Maudrey Ann Davis
HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018
