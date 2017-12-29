SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 09036

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maudrey Ann Davis

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maudrey Ann Davis, Resident of the City of Albuq. New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maudrey Ann Davis

Proposed Name

Margie Ann Davis

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2018, at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maudrey Ann Davis

Maudrey Ann Davis

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018