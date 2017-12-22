No. CV-2017-09040
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV-2017-09040
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennifer Louise Kuehn
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Louise Kuehn, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Jennifer Louise Kuehn Proposed Name Jenny Newhart
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Campbell, District Judge, on the 19th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennifer Louise Kuehn
Jennifer Louise Kuehn
HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017
