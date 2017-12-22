SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV-2017-09040

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jennifer Louise Kuehn

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Louise Kuehn, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Jennifer Louise Kuehn Proposed Name Jenny Newhart

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Campbell, District Judge, on the 19th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jennifer Louise Kuehn

Jennifer Louise Kuehn

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017