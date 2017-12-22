SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 09058

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Micheal Anthony Munoz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Micheal Anthony Munoz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Micheal Anthony Munoz to Micheal Anthony Lopez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 30 2018, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Micheal Munoz

Micheal Anthony Munoz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017