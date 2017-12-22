NO. CV 2017 09058
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 09058
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Micheal Anthony Munoz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Micheal Anthony Munoz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Micheal Anthony Munoz to Micheal Anthony Lopez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 30 2018, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Micheal Munoz
Micheal Anthony Munoz
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017
