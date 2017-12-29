SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 09133

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dalia Rosario Herrera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dalia Rosario Herrera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Dalia Rosario Herrera Proposed Name

Dahlia Rosario Herrera

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dahlia Chavez

Dahlia Rosario Chavez

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018