SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2017 09143

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Elena Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Elena Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Elena Romero

Proposed Name

Helen R. Valdez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Helen R. Valdez

Helen R. Valdez

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018