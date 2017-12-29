No. CV 2017 09143
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2017 09143
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Elena Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Elena Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Elena Romero
Proposed Name
Helen R. Valdez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 25th day of January 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Helen R. Valdez
Helen R. Valdez
HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018
