SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CASE NO.: D-202-CV-2017-05809

IN THE MATTER OF THE

PETITION OF ANDREW COLIN LEON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME AND CHANGE

BIRTH CERTIFICATE

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Colin León, a resident of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name and change state birth certificate from Andrew Colin León to Laura Olena León, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice J. Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 26th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Second District Court house, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ D. Rusch Gathings

D. RUSCH GATHINGS

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 1847

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104

(505) 842-0274

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017