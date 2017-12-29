No. D-202-CV-2017 08099
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017 08099
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lisa Archuleta aka Lisa Christina Archuleta
Lisa Christina Lujan
Lisa Christina Tucker
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lisa Archuleta, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Lisa Archuleta Proposed Name
Lisa Christina Archuleta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lisa Christina Tucker
Lisa Christina Tucker
HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018
