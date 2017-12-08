No. D-202-CV-2017-08495
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017-08495
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VALERIE A. GARCIA-HARRIS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie A. Garcia-Harris (“Harris”) Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name:
Valerie A. Garcia-Harris Proposed Name:
Valerie Garcia Harris
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 9th day of 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”
Donald F. Harris
320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: 505-503-1637
Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
