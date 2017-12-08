SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-08495

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

VALERIE A. GARCIA-HARRIS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie A. Garcia-Harris (“Harris”) Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name:

Valerie A. Garcia-Harris Proposed Name:

Valerie Garcia Harris

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 9th day of 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”

Donald F. Harris

320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone: 505-503-1637

Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017