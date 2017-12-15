SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-08502

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ISIDRO LARRY GARCIA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isidro Larry Garcia (“Garcia”) Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name:

Isidro Larry Garcia

Proposed Name:

Larry Isidro Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 10th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, 5th Floor, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”

Donald F. Harris

320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone: 505-503-1637

Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com

HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017