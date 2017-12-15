No. D-202-CV-2017-08502
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ISIDRO LARRY GARCIA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isidro Larry Garcia (“Garcia”) Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name:
Isidro Larry Garcia
Proposed Name:
Larry Isidro Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 10th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, 5th Floor, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Don F. Harris “Electronically Signed”
Donald F. Harris
320 Gold Avenue SW, Suite 610
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: 505-503-1637
Email: dfh@nmfinanciallaw.com
HCS Pub. December 15, 22, 2017
