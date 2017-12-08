SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2017-08624

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF ARAN,

Petitioner.

FIRST AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), ARAN, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Nan G. Nash, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico at 10:45 o’clock a.m. on the 4th day of January, 2018, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for ARAN from ARAN to EL ARAN.

Respectfully submitted,

Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.

By: /S/ Matthew Urrea

Matthew Urrea, Esq.

2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G

Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 903-7000

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017