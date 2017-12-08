No. D-202-CV 2017 08669
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Magdalena Ida Lopez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Magdalena Ida Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Magdalena Ida Lopez Proposed Name
Magdalena Ida Lopez Greco II
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Magdalena Ida Lopez
Magdalena Lopez
HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017
