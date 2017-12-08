SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2017 08669

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Magdalena Ida Lopez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Magdalena Ida Lopez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Magdalena Ida Lopez Proposed Name

Magdalena Ida Lopez Greco II

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Magdalena Ida Lopez

Magdalena Lopez

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017