SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2017 08711

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Pablo Benavidez AKA Paul P. Benavidez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pablo Benavidez AKA Paul P. Benavidez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Pablo Benavidez AKA Paul P. Benavidez

Proposed Name

Paul P. Benavidez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26th day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Paul P. Benavidez

Paul P. Benavidez

HCS Pub. December 8, 15, 2017