No. D-202-CV-2017 08885
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2017 08885
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leonard Anthony Quintana
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leonard Anthony Quintana, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Leonard Anthony Quintana Proposed Name
Leonard Joe Quintana
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of January 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leonard Quintana
Leonard Quintana
HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017
0 comments