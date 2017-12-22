STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-08952

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MELINDA JEAN BECHTEL FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melinda Jean Bechtel, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Melinda Jean Bechtel to Melinda Jean Fitzpatrick, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Court Judge, on the 25th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 10:10 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hearing Room #510.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Thomas J. Mescall, II

Thomas J. Mescall, II

Mescall Law Firm, P.C.

Attorney for Petitioner

5201 Constitution Avenue NE

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110

(505) 765-5548

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017