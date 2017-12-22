No. D-202-CV-2017-08952
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Cause No. D-202-CV-2017-08952
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MELINDA JEAN BECHTEL FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melinda Jean Bechtel, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Melinda Jean Bechtel to Melinda Jean Fitzpatrick, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Court Judge, on the 25th day of January, 2018, at the hour of 10:10 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hearing Room #510.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Thomas J. Mescall, II
Thomas J. Mescall, II
Mescall Law Firm, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
5201 Constitution Avenue NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 765-5548
HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017
