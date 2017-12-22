Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: January 10, 2018 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#B2012 MINERO, Robert 1500 Garcia ST NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 – boxes, totes, bed, tools, ice chest, microwave, luggage, speakers.

#10038 PATTERSON, Shannon C. 5801 Eubank NE #21 Albuquerque, NM 87111-Exercise equipment, futon w/mattress, coffee table, desk, chair, book shelf, heater, boxes, shelves, lamp, end table.

#11007 ANDERSON, Relinda D. 2612 Muriel St NE Apt. B Albuquerque, NM 87112 – ladder, bike, boxes, totes, stereo equipment, washer, 3-TV’s, ski equipment, vacuum, exercise equipment.

#12010 CORDOVA, David 207 San Lorenzo NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 – Stereo equipment, lamp, TV, grill, dresser, home décor, mirrors, dolly, small toolbox, stroller, baby crib, totes, coffee table.

#12045 SMITH, Richard J. 9716 Compadre Lane Albuquerque, NM 87111 – 2 beds, dresser, bed frame, microwave, end table, coffee table, totes, boxes, headboard.

#24026 LINNEY, Sheena M. 5829 Nugget Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 – Locker, tools, restaurant equipment, welding mask, boxes, dresser, microwave.

#25011 BAINES, Joel R. 6401 Pepperdine St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 – Bed, dresser, microwave, chairs, sofa, table, boxes, child’s rocking chair, bag w\blankets.

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan -PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199 – boxes of shoes, bedding, TV.

#27001 BRANDT, Michael (Scott) – 10331 Hotel Ave. # 225 Albuquerque, NM 87123 – air compressor, fan, vacuum, bed, shelving, totes, boxes, lawn tools, lighting, rolling tool box, tool boxes, camping equipment, table saw, floor jack.

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017