NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 13, 2018 at 1:15 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2011 Ford Escape VIN 1FMCU0D79BKB79764. NM license plate 956TAC. Last known registered owner is Tammie J Bowman or Rosita Lewis of Shiprock, NM. In the amount of $3114.54. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018