NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 13, 2018 at 1:30 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1997 Jeep Wrangler VIN 1J4FY49S2VP546712 NM license plate 627NJT. Last known registered owner is Johnny J Unale-Romero of Bernalillo, NM. In the amount of $2171.02. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018