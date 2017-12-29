NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 08, 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 1969 Ford Galaxie 500 VIN 9J60N159197. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $10249.73. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jay Walton Automotive 9401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 505-296-4816.

HCS Pub. December 29, 2017, January 5, 2018