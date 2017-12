NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 12, 2017 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – CARRIE YARBROUGH A028

7803 CHIMAYO, CV #A

AUSTIN, TX 78729

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – OLDERICO MULLER I200

13201 ORIENTE NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – MICHAEL E. AUSTIN J218

512 ORTIZ DR SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

LOT #3 – JOSEPH SIMPSON K243

93 LITTLE CLOUD RD

MORIARTY, NM 87035

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #4 – CARRIE ROBLES K256

PO BOX 581

MENTMORE, NM 87319

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #5 – JOSE L. RODARTE K267

1201 3RD ST NW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #6 – ERICA LINDSEY K287

12021 SKYLINE RD SE APT 1301

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #7 – BYRON CORLEY L308

557 TRAMWAY NE APT 66

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #8 – FRIEDA J. GREER L310

5332 LOS ABUELOS SW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #9 – ERICA LUEVANO L313

557 TRAMWAY BLVD NE APT 25

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #10 – MICHELE YORK M347

425 WESTERN SKIES DR SE APT 633

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #11 — CASEY WILSON M378

12806 DORADO DR SE APT 3

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #12 – MARK KEY N391

444 EATON RD APT G4

SOCORRO, NM 87801

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #13 – LORI SANTIAGO 0420

820 LOUISIANA BLVD SE APT 711

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #14 – VANESSA JACKSON O437

#4 ADIOS LANE

LOS LUNAS, NM 87031

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. December 1, 8, 2017