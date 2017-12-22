Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: JANUARY 11, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

E-19 RAMIREZ, Julian T. 7 Carlso Rd Santa Fe, NM 87508 tools, car body parts, chairs, dressers, totes & boxes, coffee table, bed frame, compressor

E-26 PATTERSON, Leonard J. 2600 Americare Ct NW Apt. 11101 Albuquerque, NM 87120 dresser, 2 side tables, clothes

F-14 CANDELARIA, Steve 2800 Altez Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 chairs, power washer, tables, shop vac, dressers, sofa, TV, microwave, totes/boxes, water cooler, laptop PC

F-22 ORTIZ, Anthony L. 4010 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 shelving, magazines, boxes, tool case, toys

G-26 HAYES-PEREA, Kathryn R. 10016 Ladrones Pl SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 dressers, boxes/totes, beds, microwave, trunks, refrigerator

I-24 SANDOVAL, Brandon J. 10901 Cartagena Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 lamps, kids toys, microwave, exercise equipment, washer & dryer, dresser, 2 sofas, entertainment center

I-34 ROBBINS, Julie L. P O Box 91211 Albuquerque, NM 87199 fishing poles, totes, buckets, tool box, end tables, chairs, shelving, vacuum, table

I-71 SMITH, Melissa J. P.O. Box 91861 Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes & totes, decorations, steam cleaner, vacuum, chairs, clothes, blankets, lantern

J-05 BRAND, Ashley D. 3501 Atrisco Dr. NW #902 Albuquerque, NM 87113 boxes, toys

J-37 ESPINOZA JR., Jesus 2607 Alamogordo Dr. Albuquerque, NM 87120 ladder, dryer, towel stand

K-39 SMITH, Melissa J. P. O. Box 91861 Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes & totes, desk, toys, stereo equipment, clothes, printer, home décor, musical instrument

K-49 SAIZ, Yolanda L. 605 Atrisco Dr. NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 refrigerator, gas grill, flat screen TV, recliner, sofa, loveseat, desk, futon frame, bike, boxes & totes, dresser, chairs, chest, end table

L-20 PEREZ, Joshua A. 12121 Menaul NE #2 Albuquerque, NM 87112 cooler, dresser, 2 bed frames, headboard, home décor, chair, car parts, propane tanks, boxes, jack, safe

N-55 PLATERO, Margie P. O. Box 3463 Tohajilee, NM 87120 cooler, microwave, recliner, boxes & totes, coffee table, bench, toys, desk, beds, luggage, fan, small ladder, table

O-08 GARCIA, Angelina E. 5000 Orion Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 exercise equipment, washer, dryer, shoe boxes

O-27 CHAVEZ, Cynthia A. 1412 Goff Blvd. SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 boxes, 3 dressers, headboard & footboard, bed frame, 2 sofas, vacuum, boxes, coffee table, dining table

P-02 ONSUREZ, Richard E. 7609 Cleghorn Ct. Albuquerque, NM 87120 pool table, shelving, chairs, dart board, beds, boxes, 2 recliners, dishwasher, china cabinet, table, snack trays, headboard & footboard

P-19 VIGIL, Sara P. O. Box 65621 Albuquerque, NM 87193 beds, bed frame, 2 ladders, dressers, coffee table, totes/boxes, lamps, kids toys, bedding, TV, luggage, kitchen cabinet, cooler, table

P-34 BALDONADO, Gina A. 6901 Glenrio Rd NW Apt. 4314 Albuquerque, NM 87121 beds, leather couch/sectional, recliner, fireplace, vacuum, grill, boxes & totes, tools, bedframes, ladder, home décor, drum set, lamp, dresser

Q-29 REYES TORRES, Laura Dolores 13400 Lomas #212C Albuquerque, NM 87112 boxes & totes, entertainment center, holiday decorations, chairs, kids toys, movies

HCS Pub. December 22, 29, 2017